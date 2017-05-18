BRIEF-DMX Technologies proposes disposal of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
(Corrects headline to say trading in shares has been halted, not seeks trading halt)
May 18 AAC Technologies Holdings Inc:
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday: