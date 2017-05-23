BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
(Corrects to "US" from "us" in the headline)
May 23 US Energy Corp
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
* Prior to appointment, Smith had been consulting for company since January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.