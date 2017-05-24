(Corrects company name in headline to 'Strides Shasun' from 'Strides Ahasun')

May 24 Strides Shasun Ltd:

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for memantine hydrochloride tablets

* Says product to be launched immediately

* Says product to be manufactured at Bangalore facility and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in U.S. Market