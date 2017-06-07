(Corrects story from May 31. Corrects first bullet to specify that Sylwester Biernacki was dismissed, not resigned from position of ATM's chief executive officer.)

June 7 Atm SA:

* Supervisory board has decided to dismiss Sylwester Biernacki from the position of CEO of the company

* Piotr Sieluk to act as the CEO of the company