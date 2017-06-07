BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
(Corrects story from May 31. Corrects first bullet to specify that Sylwester Biernacki was dismissed, not resigned from position of ATM's chief executive officer.)
June 7 Atm SA:
* Supervisory board has decided to dismiss Sylwester Biernacki from the position of CEO of the company
* Piotr Sieluk to act as the CEO of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22