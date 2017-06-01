(Refiles to correct typographical error in first bullet)
June 1 Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd
:
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked
perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times
today
* Wishes to announce it had, as part of a consortium,
submitted a proposal in relation to United Engineers Limited
* There is no certainty or assurance that any transaction
will materialise or that any definitive or binding agreement
will be entered into
* Responds to query regarding trading activity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: