BRIEF-Neoglory Prosperity's unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 bln yuan
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)
(Clarifies the type of debt portfolio in headline and the first bullet)
June 1 KRUK SA:
* ITS UNIT, ITACAPITAL S.R.L., HAS BEEN SELECTED AS BUYER OF NPL PORTFOLIO OF CONSUMER LOANS ON THE ITALIAN MARKET
* NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOVE MENTIONED PORTFOLIO IS ABOUT 131.7 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.