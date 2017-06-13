BRIEF-Europlan's EGM decides to spin off Leasing Company Europlan
* SAYS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DECIDES TO SPIN OFF LEASING COMPANY EUROPLAN Source text: http://bit.ly/2rK9NwG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, June 13 A Swedish government proposal to reduce the size of the currency reserve could be in violation of EU regulations and encroaches on the independence of the Riksbank, Sweden's central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.
"As far as I can judge, it is designed in such a way that it violates EU regulations, it encroaches on the independence of the Riksbank and it makes it harder for us to handle financial stability," he said in a parliament hearing.
The centre-left government proposed in March to reduce the central bank's currency reserve by around 200 billion crowns ($22.98 billion) and use that money to pay off on the country's sovereign debt. ($1 = 8.7033 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue reduces refinancing risks and demonstrates the sovereign's improved financing flexibility, says Fitch Ratings. The transaction is the second benchmark issue following Cyprus's exit from its EU and IMF bailout programme in March 2016. With existing cash buffers estimated at around 8% of GDP and covering financing needs until 2Q18, the transaction was launched for debt management