UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
(Corrects second and third bullet to clarify that Samantha Cooper and Deena Demasi have been promoted to EVPs and are not new hires; Adds fourth bullet with names of new hires)
June 15 Viacom Inc:
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Promoted Samantha Cooper as executive vice president of Distribution Partnerships
* Promoted Deena Demasi as executive vice president of Distribution Marketing
* Josh Clark has been hired as SVP of Distribution Partnerships and Richelle Clements has been hired as SVP, Deal Finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)