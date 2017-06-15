(Corrects second and third bullet to clarify that Samantha Cooper and Deena Demasi have been promoted to EVPs and are not new hires; Adds fourth bullet with names of new hires)

June 15 Viacom Inc:

* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group

* Promoted Samantha Cooper as executive vice president of Distribution Partnerships​

* Promoted Deena Demasi as executive vice president of Distribution Marketing

* Josh Clark has been hired as SVP of Distribution Partnerships and Richelle Clements has been hired as SVP, Deal Finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: