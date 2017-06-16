EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
(Refiles to add source)
June 16 WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
Source text: bit.ly/2tuOuzU
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.