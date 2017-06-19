(Refiles to remove extraneous text "Source text for Eikon")

June 19 Moody's:

* Says U.S. revision of Cuba policy is negative for Cuba

* Moody's says Trump's policy shift comes when Cuba is experiencing external liquidity, balance-of-payments challenges after loss of Venezuelan support

* Moody's -lower hard currency inflows to Cuba will result from new U.S. measures, exacerbate economic challenges, weigh heavily on Cuba’s economic growth, credit quality