BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
(Refiles to remove extraneous text "Source text for Eikon")
June 19 Moody's:
* Says U.S. revision of Cuba policy is negative for Cuba
* Moody's says Trump's policy shift comes when Cuba is experiencing external liquidity, balance-of-payments challenges after loss of Venezuelan support
* Moody's -lower hard currency inflows to Cuba will result from new U.S. measures, exacerbate economic challenges, weigh heavily on Cuba’s economic growth, credit quality
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.