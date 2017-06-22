Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
(Corrects source in text)
June 23 Nikkei:
* Don Quijote will likely end year through June 30 with operating profit of around 46.5 billion yen, beating its standing projection of 45.5 billion yen - Nikkei
* Don Quijote Holdings Co's FY sales are seen rising 10% or so to roughly 830 billion yen, besting the forecast by 8 billion yen - Nikkei
* Don Quijote's FY existing-store sales will likely rise slightly more than 2 percent - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.