June 23 Nikkei:

* Don Quijote will likely end year through June 30 with operating profit of around 46.5 billion yen, beating its standing projection of 45.5 billion yen - Nikkei

* Don Quijote Holdings Co's FY sales are seen rising 10% or so to roughly 830 billion yen, besting the forecast by 8 billion yen - Nikkei

* Don Quijote's FY existing-store sales will likely rise slightly more than 2 percent - Nikkei