UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 23 The alert on Infibeam Incorporation Ltd approving issue of senior unsecured notes worth $500 million is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued inadvertently from a press release of an unrelated company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.
For the correct alert, click here STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: 23/06/2017 STORY_TIME: 0303 GMT (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy