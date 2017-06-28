BRIEF-Barclays hires filippo zorzoli to head up macro distribution for emea and apac
* Barclays hires filippo zorzoli to head up macro distribution for emea and apac
(Corrects to add dropped word "raises" in headline)
June 28 Mara Delta Property Holdings Limited
* Results of rights offer with Mara Delta successfully raising $121 million
* Rights offer shares subscribed for by shareholders - 63.3 pct, rights offer shares subscribed for by underwriters - 24.3 pct
* Poland's biggest bank, the state-run PKO BP, will recommend a dividend payout next year, after it retained its 2016 profits, Polish state-run news agency PAP quoted Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.