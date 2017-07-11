FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Tryg Q2 profit after tax DKK 714 mln, above expectations
July 11, 2017 / 5:43 AM / a day ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Tryg Q2 profit after tax DKK 714 mln, above expectations

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add bullet on Q2 dividend)

July 11 (Reuters) - TRYG:

* q2 Profit After Tax Dkk 714 Million (Reuters Poll Dkk 685 Million)

* q2 Combined Ratio ‍81.7​ (Reuters Poll 82.4)

* q2 Gross Premium Income Dkk ‍​4.44 Billion (Reuters Poll Dkk 4.48 Billion)

* Technical Result in q2‍​ Was Dkk 810 Million Versus Dkk 770 Million Yoy

* Sees 2017 Return on Equity of ≥21% After Tax

* Sees 2017 Combined Ratio ≤87

* Sees 2017 Expense Ratio ≤14

* in 2017, Weather Claims and Large Claims, Net of Reinsurance, Are Expected to Be Dkk 500m and Dkk 550m

* Q2 DIVIDEND OF DKK 1.60 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

