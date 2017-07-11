REFILE-BRIEF-Tryg Q2 profit after tax DKK 714 mln, above expectations

(Refiles to add bullet on Q2 dividend)
July 11 (Reuters) - TRYG:
* q2 Profit After Tax Dkk 714 Million (Reuters Poll Dkk 685 Million)
* q2 Combined Ratio 81.7 (Reuters Poll 82.4)
* q2 Gross Premium Income Dkk 4.44 Billion (Reuters Poll Dkk 4.48 Billion)
* Technical Result in q2 Was Dkk 810 Million Versus Dkk 770 Million Yoy
* Sees 2017 Return on Equity of ≥21% After Tax
* Sees 2017 Combined Ratio ≤87
* Sees 2017 Expense Ratio ≤14
* in 2017, Weather Claims and Large Claims, Net of Reinsurance, Are Expected to Be Dkk 500m and Dkk 550m
* Q2 DIVIDEND OF DKK 1.60 PER SHARE