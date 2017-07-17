FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Trian seeks seat for Peltz on P&G board
July 17, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Trian seeks seat for Peltz on P&G board

2 Min Read

(Corrects source to Trian Fund Management LP from Procter & Gamble Co)

July 17 (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management LP

* Trian Fund Management files proxy, seeks shareholder approval to elect Nelson Peltz and the candidates of the Procter & Gamble for co's board

* ‍trian Fund Management says not advocating for the break-up of Procter & Gamble, nor suggesting that the ceo be replaced - SEC filing​

* Trian Fund Management - soliciting proxy for P&G annual meeting to ratify appointment of Deloitte as independent registered public accounting firm for FY ending June 30, 2018

* Trian Fund Management says as of July 17, members of Trian Group beneficially own an aggregate of 37.6 million shares​ of P&G

* Trian Fund Management says "we believe that P&G has an overly complex organizational structure"

* Trian Fund Management says Trian Management and former P&G CFO Clayton Daley have entered into a consulting agreement

* Trian Fund Management says on March 7, Peltz and CIO met with the CEO, CFO, vice chairman of P&G - SEC filing

* ‍Tian Fund Management says Daley agreed to provide Trian Group with "strategic advice and analysis" regarding P&G and the consumer products industry

* Trian Fund Management says on May 18, nominating funds delivered letter to co informing their intention to nominate Peltz for election to the board

* Trian Fund Management says if Peltz is elected to P&G board, he would propose that board immediately re-appoint whichever director is not re-elected Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t7h62c) Further company coverage:

