The alert on Tata Global Beverages Ltd declaring a dividend of 6 rupees per share is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was filed off a press release from Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, an unrelated firm.

There will be no substitute.

STORY_NUMBER: nFWN1KH0EH STORY_DATE: 26/07/2017 STORY_TIME: 1017 GMT