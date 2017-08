(Corrects period in headline, and first and second bullet points to full-year from half-year)

July 28 (Reuters) - International Housewares Retail Co Ltd :

* FY revenue increased by 3.5% to HK$2.11 billion

* FY profit attributable to owners of company up 31.6 percent to HK$87.5 million

* Board has resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of HK5.6 cents per share