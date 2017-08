(Removes repetition of company name in headline)

July 31 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* AbbVie inc. Announces delisting from Euronext Paris

* This request has been approved by the Board of Directors of Euronext Paris SA

* The delisting procedure will allow the AbbVie shares listed on Euronext Paris to be sold on the New York Stock Exchange which is AbbVie's primary listing exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)