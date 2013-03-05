March 5 (The following statement was released by the rating

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bumper 2 S.A.'s EUR875.6m
notes, as follows:
EUR602.4m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR47.3m class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR225.9m class C notes: Not rated
The notes are backed by a portfolio of operational auto lease receivables
and their residual values originated by LeasePlan Deutschland GmbH (LPD) a
wholly-owned subsidiary of LeasePlan Corporation (LPC;
'A-'/Negative/'F2').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the transaction's robust performance, as
demonstrated by the low delinquency and default rates to date, the available
credit enhancement, LPD's repurchase commitment, stable used car prices in
Germany and the transaction's legal structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In contrast to many other German auto lease transactions, where the residual
value is typically not refinanced, this transaction also securitises the
residual value component of the lease contracts. LPD has entered into a
repurchase commitment under which it purchases the vehicles of non-defaulted
contracts at the contractual residual value, ie with no loss to the transaction.
However, if LPD was no longer in a position to repurchase the vehicles,
investors would be exposed to losses if the realisation proceeds of the vehicles
were below the purchase price paid by the issuer.
Since the ratings were assigned in March 2011, used car prices in Germany
have been relatively stable, LPD has repurchased all vehicles under its
commitment, and no residual value losses have been allocated to the transaction.
Only a combination of both LPD defaulting and significantly reduced used car
prices would expose the issuer to residual value losses which could impact the
ratings.
Furthermore, where many other German auto lease transactions securitise
highly granular portfolios of financial leases to private persons, self-employed
and small commercial entities, this transaction mainly securitises operational
leases to German corporate, SME and public sector entities. This means there are
additional operational and concentration risks. To date, none of the top 50
obligors has defaulted.
In its analysis, Fitch took scenarios into account where no reliance is
given to LPD covering potential residual value losses while at the same time a
large portion of the top obligors default. Fitch considers the rated notes are
sufficiently protected even for such adverse scenarios.
The transaction's revolving period will end this month (March 2013) and the
structure will start sequential amortisation. As of January 2013, the portfolio
consisted of 44,656 lease agreements with an aggregate discounted principal
balance of EUR875.6m. EUR480.8m of the aggregated discounted balance of the
portfolio relates to the residual value component.
Bumper 2 S.A. is a special purpose vehicle established for the purpose of
issuing asset-backed securities and was incorporated in Luxembourg as a public
limited company.