March 14 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
French banks' significant and increasing amount
of customer deposits and growing proportion of long-term debt provide a solid
foundation for their funding, Fitch Ratings says. They have also reduced their
reliance on short-term and volatile funding sources. We expect these trends to
continue as the banks strengthen their funding to maintain investor confidence
and in response to regulation.
Higher customer deposits, combined with deleveraging plans to reduce overall
funding needs, enabled the loans/customer deposits ratio of the large French
banks to fall to below 130% at end-2012 from around 145% in 2008. French banks
have paid particular attention to decreasing their reliance on US dollar
funding, so deleveraging has focused on such activities as corporate and
investment banking, and specialised finance businesses. The banks have also
lengthened the duration of their wholesale funding as their market access
improved during 2012.
French banks have made limited use of volatile funding sources. US money market
funds have reduced their exposure to French banks by over 60% (dollar basis)
since end-May 2011. But they account for less than 2% of the major French banks'
total funding. The banks are starting to increase their use of US MMF funding,
but this will remain permanently lower because of the banks' adjusted business
mix.
The banks' focus on stable funding sources (customer deposits, long-term
wholesale funding and equity) is important to meet Basel III's net stable
funding ratio. Deposits are also treated more favourably under the liquidity
coverage requirement because the outflow assumptions under a stress are not as
harsh as for short-term unsecured wholesale funds.
French banks increased their deposits by around EUR 60bn in 2012. Deposit growth
in France benefits from households' high savings rates and low indebtedness.
Customers have accumulated high non-bank savings and are transferring some into
deposits as banks are offering more attractive rates than dwindling returns on
life insurance and money market mutual funds.
French banks have not entered into a deposit war and we do not expect them to do
so. We believe the recent drop in rates for tax-free regulated deposits to
1.75%, from 2.25% in February, helps mitigate the risk. Regulated deposits act
as a reference point for saving deposit rates, so funding costs for deposits
should fall.
One possible risk for banks is that the recent deposits, particularly ones from
corporates, are not as stable. However, most demand deposits are still
unremunerated, providing a cheap and stable funding base. Moreover, deposits
have proved extremely resilient over the last five years despite the financial
crisis, a worsening economy and a large rogue trading incident.
