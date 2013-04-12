(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 12

Fitch Ratings has published a new data-driven report, the Credit Market Quarterly EMEA, which illustrates trends in rating outlooks, investor sentiment, corporate bond issuance, refinancing, market pricing and fund flows. Our observations on this data are put in context by reference to topical Fitch research and commentary from a range of sectors.

A broad range of credit market data show that while the global economy continues to struggle, financial markets are booming. Spreads continue to tighten with yields on high yield bonds dropping below 6% for the first time, reflecting investors' continuing search for returns coupled with a gradual improvement in their sentiment towards the future of the eurozone. However, Q113 issuance is down 41% on the same period last year, mainly reflecting a sharp reduction in covered bond volumes (down 70%) while other financials issuance fell 33% and non-financials were down 13%. The falls largely reflect the high level of pre-funding that took place during 2012 as issuers took advantage of buoyant market conditions in the latter part of the year. Sentiment among senior credit investors is also healthy. Fitch's latest investor surveys in Europe and the US showed asset managers feeling increasingly optimistic. Views on European investment-grade financials set a new high - a marked improvement on the average score in 2012.

However, buoyant capital markets have not yet been matched by the real economy, with Fitch forecasting global growth of 2.2% in 2013. Rating pressure exists in many sectors, driven partly by the unresolved eurozone crisis and recession but also rising mid-cycle transaction risks.