March 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Italian City of
Como's Long-term local and foreign currency ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A-' with
Negative Outlooks, while affirming the Short-term foreign currency rating at F2.
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn Como's ratings as the issuer has chosen to
stop participating in the rating process.
Prior to the withdrawal, the downgrade followed that on Italy's sovereign
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB+'/Negative on the 08 of March 2013 (see
"Fitch Downgrades Italy to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative" available at
www.fitchratings.com).
The rating action primarily reflected the application of Fitch's criteria,
according to which subnationals' ratings cannot usually be higher than their
sovereign alongside the "International Local and Regional Governments Rating
Criteria outside United States", dated 17 August 2012 available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the City of
Como.