March 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Verzekeringen N.V.'s Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A-' and 'BBB+' respectively. ING Verzekeringen's hybrid debt has been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on ING Verzekeringen's IDR remains Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS ING Verzekeringen's Negative Outlook continues to reflect the uncertainty on its prospective structure following the amended European Commission restructuring agreement which requires ING Group to fully divest its insurance operations by end-2018. The Negative Outlook also reflects the uncertainties that the sale will generate with respect to ING's insurance operations' franchise and business position. Following the sale, the insurance operations will no longer benefit from being part of a large bank-insurance organisation and will see reduced diversification of risk and business as well as less financial flexibility. Nonetheless, ING Verzekeringen's ratings continue to reflect its solid business positions and geographical diversification. Capital adequacy is in line with the current ratings and Fitch expects debt leverage to continue to reduce, mostly due to the proceeds from the disposal of insurance operations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for ING Verzekeringen include a weakening of the group's franchise or capital position, and absence of recovery in profitability. This would include a sustained drop in regulatory capital to below 200% of the regulatory minimum or repeated earnings volatility in the next few years. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage calculated by Fitch increases above 28%, material investment losses develop or there is a weakening in the group's reserve strength. The rating actions are as follows: ING Verzekeringen N.V. Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+' Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' Hybrid debt affirmed at 'BBB-' ING U.S., Inc (formerly ING America Insurance Holdings Inc) Commercial paper guaranteed by ING Verzekeringen N.V. affirmed at 'F2'; Long Term IDR and senior debt rating are unaffected by this rating action Lion Connecticut Holdings Senior unsecured notes, guaranteed by ING Group affirmed at 'A'