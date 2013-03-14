(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Silver Oak Ltd.'s class A notes as listed below. Silver Oak is a CMBS transaction backed by Raffles City Singapore, which comprises Raffles City Shopping Centre, Raffles City Tower, two hotel towers (Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford) and a convention centre. USD645m class A secured floating-rate notes due 2018 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Key Rating Drivers The affirmation reflects adequate cash flows from the underlying properties, which have been above Fitch's stabilised cash flow assumptions since closing in June 2011. Fitch's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of Silver Oak continue to meet the agency's criteria thresholds. Continued strength in both domestic consumption and tourism in Singapore continue to support the retail and hotel sectors, which contributed over 80% of Silver Oak's total net operating income in January 2013. Rental income from office leases expiring in 2013 and 2014 contributed less than 3% of the portfolio gross rental in each year, thus minimising lease renewal risk. The property portfolio's prime location, strong transport links, and an experienced property management team should continue to support stable operating performance. Fitch's stressed DSCR for the class A notes has been maintained at an average 2.7x for the 12 months ended January 2013 (assuming a stressed refinancing rate of 6.6%), compared with 1.9x at the 'AAAsf' stress. The reported three-month DSCR averaged 5.8x for the same period. The committed occupancy rate has been stable at over 98.5% since the transaction's closing and was high at 100% in December 2012. The LTV ratio was low at 27.6% as of end-December 2012. Silver Oak is a special-purpose company incorporated under the laws of Singapore. RCS Trust is the owner of the underlying property as well as the borrower. RCS Trust is jointly owned by CapitaCommercial Trust and CapitaMall Trust, with 60% and 40% interest respectively. CapitaLand (RCS) Property Management Pte Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited, is the property manager for the underlying property. Rating Sensitivities Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, the rating may be downgraded if annualised free cash flow (FCF) decreases 28% from annualised levels in 2012 or if the property's value declines 45% from the latest valuation in December 2012, assuming the liquidity facility is not drawn. The liquidity facility has not been drawn since closing and is not expected to be drawn given adequate cash flow. Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further described in the new issue report of Silver Oak Ltd. dated 22 June 2011.