March 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'B+' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned ASRI a senior unsecured rating of 'B+' and its proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected 'B+(EXP)' rating, with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The proposed notes are to be issued by Alam Synergy Pte Ltd and guaranteed by PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk and certain subsidiaries. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Key Rating Drivers The ratings reflect ASRI's small scale, lack of project diversification and inherent volatility in the property development business. Fitch views the company's project concentration at Serpong, which represents more than 50% of medium-term cashflows, as a major constraining factor over the medium-term. The ratings, however, also recognise ASRI's low-cost, large land bank inventory, strategic development location, and a growing recurring income base. The ratings are also supported by ASRI's high profit margins, low leverage, and comfortable liquidity. Its pre-sales model also allows a fast cash collection cycle which allows for minimum working capital requirements and an ability to scale back project execution if market reception is weaker than expected. About 50% of ASRI's cashflows from Serpong are attributable to commercial plots sales. Its strategic development location, coupled with an established and growing urban population, will be an important driver of commercial plot sales. The company also plans to launch additional high-rise projects in the next couple of months. Fitch takes comfort from continued robust property demand to drive presales, partially mitigating ASRI's limited track record in executing high-rise projects. In January 2013 the company announced its proposed acquisition of 170 hectares of land bank from Modernland in Serpong. Fitch views this acquisition positively, as it extends ASRI's development life, particularly in Serpong, where the company's most developed assets are concentrated. ASRI opened its first shopping center, Mall@Alam Sutera, in December 2012 with an about 97% occupancy rate. This, coupled with ASRI's GWK project in Bali, will be the main contributors to recurring income, which Fitch expects will cover about 69% of the company's interest expense in 2013. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company will be able to maintain its strong financial metrics in the next 12 to 18 months, on continued strong presales and limited debt maturity until 2017. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -A sustained increase in leverage as measured by presales/gross debt to below 0.75x (2012: 1.5x) on a sustained basis. However, even in Fitch's stress case of weaker presales, leverage has managed to remain above this threshold -An increase in its exposure to non-core businesses Positive rating action is not expected due to the cyclical nature of property development business, company's small scale and lack of project diversification