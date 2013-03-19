(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
March 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Ukraine-based Bank Khreschatyk's
(Khreschatyk) ratings, as listed below.
The issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore,
Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings, and
will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Khreschatyk's ratings reflects the limited changes in its
credit profile during 2012 and considers the bank's currently comfortable
liquidity, the absence of any material refinancing risk, limited direct exposure
to exchange rate risk, as well as compliance with the regulatory requirements,
including on minimum capital adequacy. The Negative Outlook continues to reflect
the ongoing asset quality and profitability challenges the bank is facing that
undermine its capitalisation and result in low capacity to absorb loan losses.
Khreschatyk was loss-making during 2009-2011, with profitability constrained by
slow growth, high cost of customer funding, which is predominantly denominated
in the Ukrainian hryvnia, and high loan impairment charges. The bank reported a
marginal profit in 2012 following a marked drop in loan impairment charges
(local GAAP). However, recent trends evidence a continued moderate deterioration
in asset quality metrics.
NPLs (loans overdue for over 90 days) amounted to 9.4% of end-Q312 loans
reported under local GAAP and restructured/rolled-over exposures accounted for a
substantial 56% of the portfolio (end-Q112: 9.3% and 68%, respectively). The
latter category implies a significant potential for further rise in impairments,
in Fitch's view. Recoveries on these exposures, a large proportion of which were
from the construction/real estate segment, will likely be a long process driven
by the macroeconomic and property market trends. Fitch estimates that the bank
could create reserves equal to only 11% of the loan book without breaching the
regulatory minimum ratio of 10%.
The bank's lending remains highly concentrated (at end-Q312, exposures to the
top 20 borrowers accounted for a high 67% of loans and 496% of equity),
including related parties, heightening the bank's risk profile. Lending in
foreign currencies accounted for a moderate 20% of net loans, lower than the
sector average of 37% at end-2012.
The liquidity position is currently reasonable. A cushion of highly liquid
assets covered nearly 17% of client deposits, although retail depositors (around
42% of liabilities) can be sensitive to market rate changes, causing moderate
volatility in account balances. Loans/deposits ratio remained below 100%, and
the bank had no outstanding capital market borrowings at end-2M13. Capital
adequacy ratio is managed at above the regulatory minimum of 10% (end-2M13:
12.3%), although more capital could be required should asset quality continue to
deteriorate.
Khreschatyk is a small universal bank, Ukraine's 26th-largest by total assets at
end-2012. The City of Kiev holds around 25% of the bank's shares with the rest
of ownership ultimately distributed between a few groups of private individuals.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative;
withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'' withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn