March 26
agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria for
rating money market funds (MMFs), consistent with its practice of reviewing
ratings criteria on an annual basis. The report applies to assigning ratings to
constant net asset value (CNAV) and certain variable net asset value (VNAV) MMFs
globally.
The changes in Fitch's updated criteria are limited, and include:
-- A re-calibration of permissible exposures to an MMF's sponsor, specifically
with respect to concentration and maturity profile of unsecured and secured
exposures.
-- Limits on single issuer concentration with exposure periods under one week
set at 10% for a rating of 'F1' and 'F1+'.
-- Further detail on how Fitch treats deviations from criteria, as well as
clarification of Fitch's treatment of assets on Rating Watch Negative for
purposes of portfolio stress testing.
Fitch does not expect any ratings changes to its portfolio of rated MMFs.
The primary focus of this criteria report is on MMFs that seek to achieve
principal preservation and provide shareholder liquidity through managing
credit, market, and liquidity risks. Under these criteria, MMF ratings can be
assigned to those MMFs that operate as CNAV funds as well as certain VNAV funds
that are managed under the same mandate of safety of principal and timely
liquidity and demonstrate NAV regularity.
