March 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of ITNL Offshore Pte Ltd's (IOPL) 5.75% CNY630m bond at 'BBB-'. Key Rating Drivers The rating is based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of up to USD114m provided by Export Import Bank of India (EXIM, BBB-/Negative). The CNY630m 5.75% bond is swapped into an USD100m 4.8% loan from Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Stable). The rating is also supported by a debt service reserve account (DSRA) amounting to one semi-annual coupon payment of USD2.4m and by a principal account of USD4m. The foreign exchange risk of the debt obligation being in CNY while the guarantee payment is in USD is mitigated through the swap arrangement. In the event of the termination of the swap before maturity, USD118m - comprising the USD114m guarantee from EXIM and USD4m in the principal account - is expected to be sufficient to meet bondholder payments as well as payments that may be due to the swap provider as termination value, even under severe adverse movements in interest rates and the CNY-USD exchange rate. The guarantee, provided by EXIM, is available to both the bond investor and the swap provider on an equal basis. The claims of the bondholders will have preference over the DSRA, while the principal account will be available on an equal basis to both the bond investor and the swap provider. IOPL has on-lent USD89m (net of expenses and balances in the principal and interest accounts) to ITNL International Pte Ltd (IIPL), to part finance the latter's purchase of a 49% stake in Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Ltd (Yuhe). IIPL's key income comes from dividend income received and service fees from Yuhe. Based on Fitch's estimates, it is unlikely that the cash flows received by IIPL from Yuhe will be sufficient to meet IIPL's liquidity requirements which include the interest payments to IOPL during 2013 and 2014. The interest cost shortfall, the principal repayment to IOPL and servicing of other debt obligations at IIPL, will have to be funded through equity and debt which exposes IIPL and, consequently, IOPL to refinancing risks. The transaction benefits from an over-collateralisation covenant, under which if the sum of the bond's USD guarantee and the balance in the principal account (and adjusted for the mark -to-market value of the swaps) are less than 103% of the CNY denominated amount (the principal amount of the bonds and one half yearly interest payment), then IOPL is required to fund the principal account in USD such that the USD cover is at least 108% of the CNY amount. IOPL is required to cash collateralise the charged principal account within three business days of receiving such notification. Currently the overcollateralisation is to the extent of around 115%, thereby indicating a high level of headroom available. IOPL is 100%-owned by its sponsor IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL). ITNL has entered into a keepwell agreement with IOPL, under which, in the event that IOPL does not have sufficient cash or other liquid assets to meet any of its obligations, ITNL will make available to IOPL funds sufficient to meet such payment obligations in full. However, this is not a guarantee by the sponsor in favour of the issuer. The notes also contain a cross-default clause that includes ITNL. Fitch views ITNL's credit profile as being materially weaker to EXIM's credit profile. Fitch does not consider these linkages with ITNL as the rating of the bonds is linked to the guarantee by EXIM and the aforementioned features of the transaction. Rating Sensitivities As the rating for the bond is based on the guarantee provided by EXIM, the rating will be linked to that of EXIM.