March 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed VCL Master S.A.'s
notes issued under Compartment 1 as follows:
EUR99m Series 2010-1 (ISIN: XS0480715464): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR99m Series 2010-2 (ISIN: XS0480715548): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR14.6m Series 2010-3 (ISIN: XS0480715977): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR122.3m Series 2010-4 (ISIN: XS0480716199): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR29.39m Series 2011-1 (ISIN: XS0606355799): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR48.2m Series 2011-2 (ISIN: XS0646441575): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR56m Series 2012-1 (ISIN: XS0857704976): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR42.1m Series 2012-2 (ISIN: XS0857705353): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR42.1m Series 2012-3 (ISIN: XS0857705866): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR98.8m Series 2012-4 (ISIN: XS0857706161): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows the purchase of receivables from VCL Master S.A.'s
Compartment 1 for EUR750m. Receivables sold out of VCL Master Compartment 1 were
sold by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH on the authority granted by VCL Master
Compartment 1. Following the removal of assets, the portfolio has reduced to
EUR777m from EUR1.53bn.
As only performing receivables were subject to removal, the relative share of
non-performing receivables in the pool has increased. However, this portfolio
deterioration is captured by the redemption mechanism, which applies funds
received from the sale of the receivables first to amortise the rated series of
notes to a certain target level. Only the remaining portion is then used to
amortise the sub-loan. The target level is calculated assuming losses of 14% for
performing leases, 70.0% for delinquent contracts and 100% for terminated
contracts.
This redemption mechanism results in higher available credit enhancement since
the rated notes redemption amount exceeds the sub-loan redemption amount in
relative terms. As a result, the sub-loan increases to 20% (after removal of
assets) from 16% (before removal of assets) as a percentage of the total series
amount.
Following the removal of the assets, the total available credit enhancement has
risen to 22.0% from 16.8% before removal. Available credit enhancement consists
of over-collateralisation through a sub-loan, a discount for
over-collateralisation, the floor amount of the reserve fund and the funds in
the accumulation account that can be used to purchase additional lease
receivables. Credit enhancement is sized to protect noteholders against the
credit risk of the underlying lease receivables, as well as seller risks such as
commingling and tax risks. The current available credit enhancement exceeds the
minimum credit enhancement of 13.6%.
The transaction is a platform for Volkswagen Leasing GmbH (VWL) to securitise on
a revolving basis German auto lease receivables originated during its ordinary
course of business. VCL Master S.A. is a securitisation vehicle incorporated in
Luxembourg. VWL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services
AG, which in turn is 100%-owned by Volkswagen AG ('A-'/Positive/'F2').
RATING SENSITIVITES
The transaction is primarily sensitive to the performance of the underlying
lessees that is mostly driven by the economic conditions in Germany. Should the
unemployment rate or the corporate insolvency rate materially pick up, the
transaction's default and loss rates may also increase. However, with credit
enhancement well above our loss assumption, rating sensitivity is limited.
Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivity are further described in the
New Issue report published on 22 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.