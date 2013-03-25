(Repeat for additional subscribers)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has givenexpectation ratings 'BB (EXP)' to the unsecured debt
denominated inUSD notes to be issued by the Global Pte Ltd TBG. The final ranking ofdebentures
to be issued depends on the receipt of documentsconfirms information that has been previously
accepted.
TBG Global Pte Ltd is a subsidiary of telecom tower operatorsbased in Indonesia, PT Tower Joint
Infrastructure Tbk (TBI,BB / Stable).
activator Rating
Debentures rated equivalent: The bond will be issued with a guaranteeunconditionally and
irrevocably by TBI but not by childoperating companies (opcos) generating total revenue of the
group.Therefore, the debt securities will be subordinated to the debtpledged a total of opcos
IDR8.1 trillion (USD834 million) at the endDecember 2012. However, the high share of operating
cash flow boundContractual (USD2bn at the end of December 2012) will result in recovery ratehigh
for the lender if there is a bad situation. Therefore, thedespite the subordination, Fitch found
the level of recovery of the letterdefaulted on the debt situation will at least be at the
average level,ranking causes of these instruments to be equal to the rankIssuer Default Rating
of TBI.
Replace unsecured debt guaranteed: With the running paymentsInstallment debt secured by opco,
financial strategy of the firmis to replace this debt with unsecured debt thatpublished by the
parent company that will reduce the levels of subordination, andfurther supports the recovery of
debt letter to be published.Cash is stable, strong margins: The stages of TBI reflectability to
generate stable cash flows supported by the availability oflong-term contracts (contracts
average age: 7.7 years) with enterpriseIndonesia telecommunications. Furthermore, 72% of TBI
income in Q412recovered from telecommunications enterprises gradually investment grades.Fitch
argues that the operating EBITDAR margin of TBI will remainabove 80% in the middle period. In
addition, an additional capex ofneeded to extend the tenancy is also small. Tenancy ratio of the
measuredthe total tenant / volume level of the tower is at 1.75x in 2012, which hasthe potential
to increase substantially due to co-location opportunities in industrythis.
Acquisition of moving the leverage: Since stable cash flow for operations andcapex, credit
metrics will only be affected by the activities of M & A. howeveralso, the ability to add
tenants could reduce leverage rapidly(12-18 months) after the acquisition takes place. Excluding
acquisition activity, Fitchfound funds from oeprations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage toincreased
to 4.5x in 2013 and 3.2x in 2014 (2012: 5.9x).Counterparty risk managed: TBI could face payment
difficultiesWeak telecommunications company (28% of revenue in Q412). PT BakrieTelecom (BTEL,
CCC) and PT Smartfren (CC (idn)) that contribute to 8.3%of revenue in Q412 TBI may face
liquidity problemsdue to the difficulty of developing market share and generating cash
flowsufficient to meet its obligations and commitments capex. However, Fitchfound that the
telecom companies usually consider rent assenior obligations due to the sustainability of their
business depends ontower infrastructure.
There is no liquidity issue: TBI has strong liquidity due to accessHer well to domestic banks
and foreign banks. It is evident fromamount of unused committed facilities amounted to USD250
million. at the end ofDecember 2012, the amount of cash equal to IDR705 billion (which includes
restricted cashfor short-term debt amounting to IDR198 billion) and the number of
committedfacilities that have not taken enough to meet short-term obligationsamounting to IDR856
billion.
sensitivity RatingNegatives:
The development in the future that could, individually or collectively,trigger a downgrade
include:
- Acquisition of the tower portfolio funded by debt or failure to paylease of a weak
telecommunications company that resulted to worseningFFO-adjusted net leverage above 4.0x on a
sustainable basis.
- The fall in the level of earnings of telecom companies ratedinvestment-grade below 50%.
Positive actions that the rating is not expected in the medium termbecause the company is not
likely to lower the level of leverage is thesignificant because the investment to maintain its
growth.