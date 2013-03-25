(Repeat for additional subscribers) (The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has givenexpectation ratings 'BB (EXP)' to the unsecured debt denominated inUSD notes to be issued by the Global Pte Ltd TBG. The final ranking ofdebentures to be issued depends on the receipt of documentsconfirms information that has been previously accepted. TBG Global Pte Ltd is a subsidiary of telecom tower operatorsbased in Indonesia, PT Tower Joint Infrastructure Tbk (TBI,BB / Stable). activator Rating Debentures rated equivalent: The bond will be issued with a guaranteeunconditionally and irrevocably by TBI but not by childoperating companies (opcos) generating total revenue of the group.Therefore, the debt securities will be subordinated to the debtpledged a total of opcos IDR8.1 trillion (USD834 million) at the endDecember 2012. However, the high share of operating cash flow boundContractual (USD2bn at the end of December 2012) will result in recovery ratehigh for the lender if there is a bad situation. Therefore, thedespite the subordination, Fitch found the level of recovery of the letterdefaulted on the debt situation will at least be at the average level,ranking causes of these instruments to be equal to the rankIssuer Default Rating of TBI. Replace unsecured debt guaranteed: With the running paymentsInstallment debt secured by opco, financial strategy of the firmis to replace this debt with unsecured debt thatpublished by the parent company that will reduce the levels of subordination, andfurther supports the recovery of debt letter to be published.Cash is stable, strong margins: The stages of TBI reflectability to generate stable cash flows supported by the availability oflong-term contracts (contracts average age: 7.7 years) with enterpriseIndonesia telecommunications. Furthermore, 72% of TBI income in Q412recovered from telecommunications enterprises gradually investment grades.Fitch argues that the operating EBITDAR margin of TBI will remainabove 80% in the middle period. In addition, an additional capex ofneeded to extend the tenancy is also small. Tenancy ratio of the measuredthe total tenant / volume level of the tower is at 1.75x in 2012, which hasthe potential to increase substantially due to co-location opportunities in industrythis. Acquisition of moving the leverage: Since stable cash flow for operations andcapex, credit metrics will only be affected by the activities of M & A. howeveralso, the ability to add tenants could reduce leverage rapidly(12-18 months) after the acquisition takes place. Excluding acquisition activity, Fitchfound funds from oeprations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage toincreased to 4.5x in 2013 and 3.2x in 2014 (2012: 5.9x).Counterparty risk managed: TBI could face payment difficultiesWeak telecommunications company (28% of revenue in Q412). PT BakrieTelecom (BTEL, CCC) and PT Smartfren (CC (idn)) that contribute to 8.3%of revenue in Q412 TBI may face liquidity problemsdue to the difficulty of developing market share and generating cash flowsufficient to meet its obligations and commitments capex. However, Fitchfound that the telecom companies usually consider rent assenior obligations due to the sustainability of their business depends ontower infrastructure. There is no liquidity issue: TBI has strong liquidity due to accessHer well to domestic banks and foreign banks. It is evident fromamount of unused committed facilities amounted to USD250 million. at the end ofDecember 2012, the amount of cash equal to IDR705 billion (which includes restricted cashfor short-term debt amounting to IDR198 billion) and the number of committedfacilities that have not taken enough to meet short-term obligationsamounting to IDR856 billion. sensitivity RatingNegatives: The development in the future that could, individually or collectively,trigger a downgrade include: - Acquisition of the tower portfolio funded by debt or failure to paylease of a weak telecommunications company that resulted to worseningFFO-adjusted net leverage above 4.0x on a sustainable basis. - The fall in the level of earnings of telecom companies ratedinvestment-grade below 50%. Positive actions that the rating is not expected in the medium termbecause the company is not likely to lower the level of leverage is thesignificant because the investment to maintain its growth.