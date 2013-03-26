March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has placed the International Finance Facility for Immunisation's (IFFIm) 'AAA' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Short-term IDR of 'F1+' is unaffected. The RWN indicates that the affected ratings are under active review and are subject to a heightened probability of downgrade in the near term. Fitch expects to complete the review by the end of April. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN on IFFIm is prompted by Fitch's placement of the United Kingdom's (UK) IDRs on RWN on 22 March 2013. IFFIm's ratings rely primarily on support from donors, which have committed to disburse grants over a period of up to 20 years, and to a lesser extent on its gearing ratio, which is the ratio of net debt (outstanding bonds minus funds placed in trust) to net present value of pledged grants. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the UK and France are the largest contributors, with 47.5% and 27.4% of the total pledged grants, respectively, Fitch has linked IFFIm's ratings to the sovereign ratings of these two countries. In the event of a downgrade of the sovereign rating of France or the UK, IFFIm's rating will therefore be downgraded. Beyond the potential revision of the ratings of the UK sovereign in the coming month, the other factor that could lead to a negative action over the medium term is a breach of the limit set by IFFIm on its gearing ratio. Although not a near-term risk, given the substantial headroom within the limit that currently exists, a future breach of the gearing ratio limit could trigger a rating downgrade of IFFIm. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions: - Fitch assumes that the eurozone will remain intact. - Fitch assumes there will be no materialisation of severe tail risks to global financial stability which would affect donor countries' capacity to pay the grants they have pledged.