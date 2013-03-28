(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the leading Chinese section steel producer China Oriental Group
Company Limited's (China Oriental) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings to 'BB' from 'BB+' with Stable Outlook.
Key Rating Drivers:
Weakened Financial Profile: China Oriental's rating downgrade is a result of a
sustained deterioration of its financial profile due to a poor operating
environment. At the same time, a portion of its capital is tied up in the
development of new businesses. China Oriental's 2012 normalised working capital
adjusted net debt/EBITDAR has risen to 3.1x from 1.6x in 2011, breaching the
2.0x single year guideline. Given the company's commitment in diversifying its
business, its weakened financial metrics will not likely reverse even when the
steel business environment stabilises.
Persistently Weak Operating Environment: We believe Chinese long steel products
are facing a persistent over-production problem. Chinese steel producers are
still making more long products at a point where China's rebalancing economy is
switching to a more consumption-driven structure that favours flat steel product
producers. The demand surge as a result of the 2009 government stimulus had
directed capacity towards long products and this cannot be adjusted quickly. The
most affected of China Oriental's products are H-section steel, billets and
rebar that contributed to 54% of China Oriental's steel production revenue.
Non-steel Businesses Need Capital: China Oriental has secured land parcels in
Suzhou for CNY314m in Dec 2012, indicating its decision to stay committed to its
residential property development operation. The company has also provided loans
of CNY380m to third parties. While we recognise that these operations are
contributing to the company earnings, they nevertheless absorb over CNY700m of
capital. In past downturns, China Oriental had quickly reduced its balance sheet
to keep itself financially strong. With the new businesses, it has less
financial flexibility to do so.
Product Leadership Supports Ratings: China Oriental's ratings are still
supported by its leadership position in the section steel product. Despite the
poorer performance, section steel remains the most profitable steel product
contributing to 48% of its gross profit and generated the highest per ton gross
profit of CNY170 versus the company's average of CNY99.
ArcelorMittal Assistance Benefits Operations: The company's ratings are also
supported by the operational support from the world's largest steelmaker,
ArcelorMittal S.A. (ArcelorMittal, BBB/Negative), which continues to render
technical assistance to China Oriental. Fitch expects ArcelorMittal to remain
committed to the Chinese steel market and China Oriental is one of its key
integrated steel manufacturing investments in China.
Rating Sensitivities:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- leverage as measured by normalised working capital adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
above 2.5x for two consecutive years or above 3.0x in any single year
- significant weakening of China Oriental's strategic and operational ties with
ArcelorMittal, one of its major shareholders
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- leverage as measured by normalised working capital adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
below 1.5x on a sustained basis
- no further working capital increases without a corresponding increase in
revenue
- no material increases in noncore businesses