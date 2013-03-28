(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

March 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Third-party non-performing loan servicers from outside Spain are seeking to establish platforms in the Spanish mortgage market which would bring additional specialist expertise to mortgage servicing, Fitch Ratings says.

The increasing use of specialised servicing platforms, already evident in Spain, could be positive for RMBS portfolio performance, helping to achieve the best possible recovery rates as delinquencies, and the resources required to deal with them, continue to increase.

The scale of the housing correction and economic downturn in Spain has already prompted originators to grow and adapt their own servicing capabilities. They have stepped up borrower monitoring and risk segmentation, invested in IT, and involved more staff from branch networks. The use of third parties in the servicing process such as call centres or servicing platforms for delinquent loans has also increased, especially for small consumer loans.

An increase in effective and pro-active servicing can help contain arrears rates in a downturn, as has been seen in the most developed European mortgage servicing markets, such as the UK and the Netherlands. This appears to be happening in Spain, where the delinquency rate is relatively low (3.6%) despite the sharp economic contraction. However, this is mainly a reflection of low interest rates, the willingness of some banks to refinance mortgage loans rather than realise losses and a full recourse legal framework that strongly discourages default.

The investment and human resources that Spanish originators have already committed to improved servicing means that Spain's mortgage market may not develop along the same lines as the UK and the Netherlands, where third party servicing is already an established feature of the market. Nevertheless, we believe that the costs to originators of maintaining and continuing to invest in large servicing departments, combined with capacity constraints, will create opportunities for third-party servicers in Spain to grow further, and potentially for overseas servicers to enter the market. They in turn can contribute additional expertise in areas such as early arrears management and special servicing, including expertise gained in other markets, notably the UK. We are aware of at least four UK-based servicers who have set up or are in the process of setting up operations in Spain. Earlier this month, we assigned our first third-party servicer ratings in Spain, to Paratus AMC Espana SA ('RSS2-' and 'ABSS3+'). The company services a closed mortgage portfolio, a closed unsecured mortgage shortfall portfolio and a closed SME loans portfolio, all of which are owned by an investment fund. At end-Q312, it had achieved resolution of just over 60% of the residential portfolio, with good recovery rates.

In principle the servicing of troubled assets in the balance sheet of the SAREB, or "bad bank", will be conducted by the banks transferring assets. However, this may change in the future, providing an important opportunity for third-party servicers.

We expect performance in the Spanish mortgage market to deteriorate markedly in 2013, due to the bleak outlook for employment and the loss of benefits for the long-term unemployed. In our RMBS criteria update published on 20 March, we have increased the Market Value Decline for repossessed properties in light of property market dislocation. Last year, we increased our forecast for Spanish foreclosures by 25%, and said we expected house prices to bottom out at 40% below their 2008 peak.