April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Nizhniy Novgorod Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB-', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The agency also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)' with Stable Outlook. The rating action also affects the region's outstanding domestic bonds of RUB21bn.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects satisfactory operating performance, moderate albeit increasing direct risk and low contingent liabilities. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of operating performance consolidation and stabilisation of the region's direct risk at around 50% of current revenue in the medium term. The ratings also factor in large proportion of short-term debt and continued budget deficit driven by the high level of capex. Fitch expects the region's operating balance to be 11% of operating revenue in 2013-2015. Operating performance was negatively affected in 2012 when operating margin fell to 8% from 13% in 2011. This temporary deterioration was driven by both high pressure on operating expenditure and suppressed revenue as a result of new rules of corporate income tax payment.

Fitch expects direct risk will stabilise at a moderate 50% of current revenue in the medium term. In 2012, direct risk increased to 49% from 42% of current revenue in 2011. However, the short-term nature of the bank loans, which accounted for 42% of direct risk in 2012, remains a pressure for the budget. The region plans to issue RUB10bn domestic bond in 2013 to cover maturing bonds and deficit. The new bond will have a seven-year maturity, which will lengthen the region's maturity profile.

The region has a high level of capital expenditure compared with its national peers. In 2011-2012, capex averaged 22% of total spending. The region receives significant capital grants from the federal budget, which covered 37% of total capex in 2012. However, around 40% of capex in 2010-2012 was financed by new debt, which led to a continued budget deficit. In 2012 the deficit before debt variations accounted for a relatively high 10.6% of total revenue. Fitch expects maintenance of high capex as the region will host the World Football Championship in 2018.

The region's contingent liabilities in the form of provided guarantees and the debt of the broader public sector accounted for less than 1% of operating revenue in 2012. Fitch expects contingent liabilities to remain low in the medium term and regard this as a credit strength. The region's economy is well-developed and diversified. Its GRP is among the top 15 in Russia. According to preliminary estimates GRP increased by 4%-5% in 2012, which is in line or slightly more than the national average growth. The administration expects the economy will continue to expand by average 4% in the medium term, which will support the regional tax revenue.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Recovered performance and stabilised debt would be positive. The region's ratings could be positively affected by tax revenue recovery and maintenance of operating balance at about 10% of operating revenue coupled with lengthening of debt maturity profile.

Weak debt ratios would be negative. A downgrade or revision of the Outlook to Negative could occur as a result of deterioration of debt coverage ratio (direct risk to current balance) to 10 years accompanied by inability to reduce short-term debt.