April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings Long-term foreign currency and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings PT Bakrie Telecom (BTEL) at 'CCC'.
Bonds amounting to USD380 million which will fall due in May 2015 were fully
guaranteed by BTEL also affirmed at 'CCC' with a Recovery Rating at 'RR4'.
Prospects are stable.
Things that Move Rating
Liquidity is limited: Fitch estimates that the amount of current cash and
cash to be generated from operating activities will not be sufficient to meet
liabilities maturing in 2013, which consisted of $ 15 million bank loan
amortized, USD42 million of finance lease principal, $ 25 million of equipment
still have to be paid, at least $ 60 million and interest payments of at least
$ 25 million in capital expenditures. Based on the terms of the bond USD, BTEL
only acquire new debt at a maximum of $ 30 million as the company continues to
be incurrence covenant violation. Total consolidated debt / EBITDA 12 months
last was in 5.2x at the end of December 2012, compared with
incurrence covenant at 4.75x ..
There is indication that cash generated from operations under
Fitch's current expectations might result in downgrades due
liquidity position of the company are relatively weak even to rank
'CCC'.
Decreased Credit Profile: Fitch found that funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage of BTEL will remain above 5.0x in the year
2013 and 2013. EBITDA is likely to remain at the same level
difficulties because CDMA technology to keep its market share in the industry
dominated by GSM. EBITDA of BTEL down about 28% to USD102 million in
2012 from USD121 million in 2011 and USD141 million in 2010. The decrease was
primarily caused by a decline in subscribers to 11.6 million in December 2012
from 13 million in 2010, increased competition from GSM operators and high
operational costs which includes the cost of higher frequencies.
Low Capital Expenditure: BTEL has limited flexibility to develop its network
infrastructure in 2013. Free capital expenditures in 2013 amounting to U.S. $ 25
million or 10% -11% of revenues classified much smaller when compared to the top
three GSM operators who will invest at least 25% -30% of their income to grow
the business data. Because of this, BTEL will be difficult to develop revenue
obtained from the data and will most likely lose the ability to GSM operators to
compete with larger, due to failure to make a significant investment in its
network to support data rapidly growing traffic.
Consolidation CDMA: CDMA operators such difficulties BTEL and PT Smartfren
Telecom Tbk (Smartfren, CC (idn)) are likely to participate in the
activity consolidation as they face tight liquidity and weak advantage. CDMA
operators have difficulties because of the limited variation of CDMA handsets
and the narrowing of the difference between CDMA operators and rates GSM. CDMA
units owned by PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom, BBB-/Stable)
which had previously been discussing a merger plan does not work with BTEL in
2010, could acquire one CDMA operator smaller to strengthen its customer base.
Sensitivity Rating
BTEL have positive ranking measures are limited because of constraints on
liquidity. However, the ranking positive action can occur when:
- Significant improvement of business performance resulting in improved
liquidity position, although Fitch believes that this has
less likely to occur
- M & A transactions with a larger operator or investor stronger
that will improve the company's financial and operational performance
Negative actions on the ratings could have occurred when:
- Decreased levels of liquidity which confirms the inability of the company
to meet its obligations in 2013.