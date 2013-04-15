BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's 2016 net profit up 39.5 pct y/y
April 14 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published its Sovereign Ratings History, for ratings up to 12 April 2013. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch - Complete Sovereign Rating History
April 14 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.