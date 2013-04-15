April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The legal battle between Aereo and U.S. broadcasters is under way, and Fitch Ratings believes the outcome could potentially reshape the economic model of over-the-air broadcast television. The core of the litigation turns on whether Aereo's service constitutes a public or private performance of copyrighted content. Media companies claim that Aereo's service violates copyright law by reformatting and retransmitting broadcaster TV signals without consent or compensation. Media companies have sought an injunction to prevent Aereo from operating while the litigation is pending. However, recent court decisions have denied this request. This provides Aereo the flexibility to continue operating and expanding its business. To that end, Aero has announced plans to expand its service to 22 cities by the end of 2013.

We note that the threat to broadcasters does not lie solely with Aereo itself, but should Aereo ultimately prevail, multichannel video programming distributors (MPVDs) will likely duplicate this type of service and avoid paying retransmission consent fees to broadcasters. Programming costs, including retransmission fees, represent one of the largest expenses for MVPDs and have been growing at a faster pace than video service revenues, eroding MVPDs' gross margin for video services.

Broadcasters obviously need to defend copyrighted content but, more importantly, need to protect high-margin retransmission consent revenues. These revenues are more stable than cyclical advertising revenues, and Fitch expects these revenues to continue to grow for broadcasters as contracts with MPVDs come up for renewal.

While we believe this litigation may take years to resolve, under a successful Aereo premise, broadcasters (network broadcast owned and operated and broadcast affiliates) may counter by taking their broadcast signals off the free airwaves and become cable networks. However, there are risks to this strategy. Converting to a cable network could raise regulatory concern related to a broadcaster's spectrum, which is licensed by the FCC.

Also, if Aereo successfully defends its service, one or more broadcast networks may revisit the prospect of transitioning to a cable network. Local broadcast affiliates depend on the network for prime time programming and would need to replace such programming. The potential loss of retransmission fees and increased programing costs would weaken credit profiles.