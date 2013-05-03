(Repeat for additonal subscribers)

May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Ekspor Indonesia (Persero) (ASEI) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', respectively. Fitch has also assigned a National IFS Rating and a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings incorporate ASEI's special policy role as the sole provider of non-oil and gas export insurance, its 100% government ownership, and the stipulated clause in its Minister of Finance Decree which infers that ASEI had been appointed to "issue for and on behalf of the State Export Credit Guarantee and Export Insurance". In Fitch's view, ASEI's profile moves closer to that of an export credit agency, which has an important role to facilitate trade credit and promote exports in the country.

The State appoints ASEI's Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors. The State also sets its annual action plan, budgeting and profit targets. On the one hand, it is noted that export insurance currently forms a relatively modest proportion of the company's total business portfolio - although it is expected to grow steadily over the years and continue to be the core focus of ASEI.

On a standalone basis, ASEI has shown healthy profitability over the last five years with pre-tax return on assets and return on average equity averaging around 6.6% and 8.5% respectively. This is supported by its stable investment income, steadily growing premium income and a prudent underwriting practice. The insurer's operating income is also underpinned by reinsurance support from a well-spread panel of reinsurers.

ASEI has maintained solid capitalisation as measured by Fitch's internal risk-adjusted calculations and risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio. Its RBC ratio reached 552% as of end-2012, versus the regulatory minimum of 120%. Compared to its rated peers, ASEI's asset and premium size are considered moderate. The company had a share of 2.14% of the Indonesian general insurance market at end-2012.

Rating Sensitivities

The key rating trigger for an upgrade to the International IFS rating is an upgrade in the sovereign rating, since ASEI's rating strongly correlates with that of the Indonesian sovereign. Further upgrades to ASEI's National IFS are unlikely since it is already at the highest level. Key rating triggers for a downgrade for both the International and National IFS ratings include any reduction in the perceived likelihood of government support in times of need. A downgrade in the sovereign rating could also result in similar movement to the International IFS rating.