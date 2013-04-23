(Repeat for additional subcribers)
April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Spanish corporates are unlikely to issue preferred
shares in the medium term due to investors' losses in similar instruments issued
by the country's banks, Fitch Ratings says. The recent decision by Gas Natural
to repurchase perpetual preferred shares issued in 2003, and a similar
move by Telefonica, suggests that corporates may no longer want to be
associated with the products' bad reputation. Repsol said it wants to swap its
preferred shares with an instrument that would not dilute existing shareholders,
but this is still in planning.
European issuance of hybrid instruments increased significantly recently due
to
attractive market conditions. These instruments can give corporates flexibility
and they can receive up to 100% equity credit in our assessment given certain
features, reducing leverage ratios and improving credit profiles.
While Spanish corporates are likely to avoid issuing preferred shares, they may
be more willing to issue other types of hybrid instruments, including
convertible or subordinated bonds. While hybrid issuance can provide the
flexibility to defer interest payments in difficult times, we believe that
effect is self-limiting as a larger proportion of hybrids in the capital
structure would increase the pressure on issuers not to defer, because more
stakeholders would be affected. Hybrid issuance is also, therefore, unlikely to
drive a rating upgrade, especially as deferrable coupon payments are equivalent
to only a small part of funds from operations.
The sale of preference shares and subordinated debt by Spanish banks to
retail
customers has created a furore, as some of them are subject to bail-in as part
of the deal between Spain and international authorities to recapitalise certain
banks. We estimate that around EUR15bn in preference shares and subordinated
debt could be subject to burden sharing, but a portion of retail investors are
seeking to be compensated for their losses through arbitrage procedures based on
conduct allegations. Some banks have offered voluntary exchanges of these
instruments into shares or mandatory convertible bonds.