(Repeat for additional subcribers)

April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Spanish corporates are unlikely to issue preferred shares in the medium term due to investors' losses in similar instruments issued by the country's banks, Fitch Ratings says. The recent decision by Gas Natural to repurchase perpetual preferred shares issued in 2003, and a similar move by Telefonica, suggests that corporates may no longer want to be associated with the products' bad reputation. Repsol said it wants to swap its preferred shares with an instrument that would not dilute existing shareholders, but this is still in planning.

European issuance of hybrid instruments increased significantly recently due to attractive market conditions. These instruments can give corporates flexibility and they can receive up to 100% equity credit in our assessment given certain features, reducing leverage ratios and improving credit profiles. While Spanish corporates are likely to avoid issuing preferred shares, they may be more willing to issue other types of hybrid instruments, including convertible or subordinated bonds. While hybrid issuance can provide the flexibility to defer interest payments in difficult times, we believe that effect is self-limiting as a larger proportion of hybrids in the capital structure would increase the pressure on issuers not to defer, because more stakeholders would be affected. Hybrid issuance is also, therefore, unlikely to drive a rating upgrade, especially as deferrable coupon payments are equivalent to only a small part of funds from operations.

The sale of preference shares and subordinated debt by Spanish banks to retail customers has created a furore, as some of them are subject to bail-in as part of the deal between Spain and international authorities to recapitalise certain banks. We estimate that around EUR15bn in preference shares and subordinated debt could be subject to burden sharing, but a portion of retail investors are seeking to be compensated for their losses through arbitrage procedures based on conduct allegations. Some banks have offered voluntary exchanges of these instruments into shares or mandatory convertible bonds.