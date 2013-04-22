(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

This announcement corrects the version published earlier today, which incorrectly stated the securities' effective maturity date.

Fitch Ratings has assigned Sinochem Global Capital Co., Ltd.'s (Sinochem Capital) proposed perpetual capital securities an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. The securities will be guaranteed by Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Company Limited (Sinochem HK, BBB+/Stable) on a subordinated basis. Fitch expects to accord 50% equity credit to the proposed subordinated debt in its evaluation of Sinochem HK's capital structure and leverage. The final rating and equity credit are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The proposed securities are rated two notches below Sinochem HK's 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating in accordance with Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate & REIT Credit Analysis' criteria. The equity credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. Given the language on replacement intent in the securities' indenture, Fitch considers October 2038, when there will be a cumulative 100 basis point step-up in distribution, as the effective maturity date of the securities in assessing the equity credit accorded. Therefore, the securities' 50% equity credit will cease in October 2033, five years before the effective maturity date.

Key Rating Drivers

State Support Underpins Ratings: Sinochem HK's ratings are equalised with those of its ultimate state-owned parent, Sinochem Group, reflecting strong ties between the two entities and potential support from the state through Sinochem Group. Sinochem HK is indirectly 98%-owned by Sinochem Group. Financial Profile Maintained: The ratings also reflect Sinochem HK's stabilising financial position. Fitch expects its credit metrics to improve to a stable level by 2013 following the strengthening of its 2012 net debt/EBITDAR to 3.6x from 5.1x in 2011 and 4.3x in 2010. Sinochem HK's earnings growth has been driven by its heavy capex in the past two years. Its operating EBITDA recorded rapid growth of 48% and 55% in 2012 and 2011 respectively; while its ultimate parent Sinochem Group's EBITDA grew 45% in 2011.

Operational Improvement Supports Outlook: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Sinochem HK's credit metrics will improve as sale proceeds from the Changsha Meixi Lake project kick in and as its Peregrino oil fields become fully ramped up in 2013. Furthermore, management has indicated that the company's strategy and financial policy for its core businesses will remain stable over a three- to five-year horizon.

Strategic Importance to State: Sinochem Group's rating benefits from a two-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile to reflect strong state support. The group is wholly owned by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China. In Fitch's assessment the strong linkage between Sinochem Group and the state is underlined by the former's strategic role in securing China's food safety through developing, producing and distributing agricultural inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and pesticides. The strategic importance of the group is also reinforced by its various roles in the energy sector. It imports crude oil for domestic needs, is involved in China's strategic oil storage and acquires overseas exploration and production assets. In addition, Sinochem Group receives indirect government support in the form of ample bank financing and annual subsidies for its agriculture business.

Rapid Energy Expansion Moderating: Sinochem HK's energy business saw a significant increase in debt following the completion of its acquisition of a 40% interest in Peregrino oil fields in April 2011. This drag on Sinochem HK's credit metrics is expected to diminish by 2013 when Peregrino produces at full capacity. With the investment of E&P assets funded by long-term debt and equity, Sinochem HK has a strong base to gradually increase its E&P operational scale, mitigating the small size that is currently a constraint.

Agriculture Business Improving: Sinochem HK's agriculture business, represented by 52.7%-owned Sinofert Holdings Ltd., has a leading position as China's largest importer and distributor of fertilisers, with the largest share in a highly fragmented market. Sinofert's improved performance in 2011 and 2012 has been supported by a strong agricultural sector in China. However, Sinofert's earnings are subject to volatile imported potash prices and intense industry competition. Sinofert mitigates this with a prudent financial strategy of consistently maintaining debt under 30% of total assets.

Sustainable Property Assets Growth: Its property subsidiary Franshion Properties (China) Limited's (BBB-/Stable) contracted sales grew 349% y-o-y to HKD13.4bn for 2012, while net development assets rose 14% or HKD4bn with a minimal HKD0.5bn increase in net debt. Revenue from the property leasing business grew 12% y-o-y, and the company is likely to achieve a further improvement in rental income as demand for office properties in Beijing remains strong. Fitch expects Franshion's recurring income as a share of interest expense coverage to remain under pressure from borrowings for the Changsha Meixi Lake project.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- stronger linkage in the form of legal, operational or strategic ties with the government

- substantial improvement in the business profile of Sinochem Group's core businesses, leading to a strengthening of Sinochem Group's credit profile

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- weakened linkage with the government

- significant change in Sinochem Group's business mix or financial policy resulting in material impairment of its credit profile