April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
This announcement corrects the version published earlier today, which
incorrectly stated the securities' effective maturity date.
Fitch Ratings has assigned Sinochem Global Capital Co., Ltd.'s (Sinochem
Capital) proposed perpetual capital securities an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating.
The securities will be guaranteed by Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Company Limited
(Sinochem HK, BBB+/Stable) on a subordinated basis.
Fitch expects to accord 50% equity credit to the proposed subordinated debt in
its evaluation of Sinochem HK's capital structure and leverage. The final rating
and equity credit are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming
to information already received.
The proposed securities are rated two notches below Sinochem HK's 'BBB+'
Issuer Default Rating in accordance with Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate & REIT Credit Analysis' criteria. The equity
credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. Given the
language on replacement intent in the securities' indenture, Fitch considers
October 2038, when there will be a cumulative 100 basis point step-up in
distribution, as the effective maturity date of the securities in assessing the
equity credit accorded. Therefore, the securities' 50% equity credit will cease
in October 2033, five years before the effective maturity date.
Key Rating Drivers
State Support Underpins Ratings: Sinochem HK's ratings are equalised with
those of its ultimate state-owned parent, Sinochem Group, reflecting
strong ties between the two entities and potential support from the state
through Sinochem Group. Sinochem HK is indirectly 98%-owned by Sinochem Group.
Financial Profile Maintained: The ratings also reflect Sinochem HK's stabilising
financial position. Fitch expects its credit metrics to improve to a stable
level by 2013 following the strengthening of its 2012 net debt/EBITDAR to 3.6x
from 5.1x in 2011 and 4.3x in 2010. Sinochem HK's earnings growth has been
driven by its heavy capex in the past two years. Its operating EBITDA recorded
rapid growth of 48% and 55% in 2012 and 2011 respectively; while its ultimate
parent Sinochem Group's EBITDA grew 45% in 2011.
Operational Improvement Supports Outlook: The Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation that Sinochem HK's credit metrics will improve as sale
proceeds from the Changsha Meixi Lake project kick in and as its Peregrino oil
fields become fully ramped up in 2013. Furthermore, management has indicated
that the company's strategy and financial policy for its core businesses will
remain stable over a three- to five-year horizon.
Strategic Importance to State: Sinochem Group's rating benefits from a
two-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile to reflect strong state
support. The group is wholly owned by the state-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission of the State Council of China. In Fitch's assessment
the strong linkage between Sinochem Group and the state is underlined by the
former's strategic role in securing China's food safety through developing,
producing and distributing agricultural inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and
pesticides. The strategic importance of the group is also reinforced by its
various roles in the energy sector. It imports crude oil for domestic needs, is
involved in China's strategic oil storage and acquires overseas exploration and
production assets. In addition, Sinochem Group receives indirect government
support in the form of ample bank financing and annual subsidies for its
agriculture business.
Rapid Energy Expansion Moderating: Sinochem HK's energy business saw a
significant increase in debt following the completion of its acquisition of a
40% interest in Peregrino oil fields in April 2011. This drag on Sinochem HK's
credit metrics is expected to diminish by 2013 when Peregrino produces at full
capacity. With the investment of E&P assets funded by long-term debt and equity,
Sinochem HK has a strong base to gradually increase its E&P operational scale,
mitigating the small size that is currently a constraint.
Agriculture Business Improving: Sinochem HK's agriculture business,
represented by 52.7%-owned Sinofert Holdings Ltd., has a leading
position as China's largest importer and distributor of fertilisers, with the
largest share in a highly fragmented market. Sinofert's improved performance in
2011 and 2012 has been supported by a strong agricultural sector in China.
However, Sinofert's earnings are subject to volatile imported potash prices and
intense industry competition. Sinofert mitigates this with a prudent financial
strategy of consistently maintaining debt under 30% of total assets.
Sustainable Property Assets Growth: Its property subsidiary Franshion
Properties (China) Limited's (BBB-/Stable) contracted sales grew 349%
y-o-y to HKD13.4bn for 2012, while net development assets rose 14% or HKD4bn
with a minimal HKD0.5bn increase in net debt. Revenue from the property leasing
business grew 12% y-o-y, and the company is likely to achieve a further
improvement in rental income as demand for office properties in Beijing remains
strong. Fitch expects Franshion's recurring income as a share of interest
expense coverage to remain under pressure from borrowings for the Changsha Meixi
Lake project.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive rating action include:
- stronger linkage in the form of legal, operational or strategic ties with
the government
- substantial improvement in the business profile of Sinochem Group's core
businesses, leading to a strengthening of Sinochem Group's credit profile
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative rating action include:
- weakened linkage with the government
- significant change in Sinochem Group's business mix or financial policy
resulting in material impairment of its credit profile