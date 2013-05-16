(Repeat for additonal subcribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based companies Prevoir Vie and Prevoir Risques Divers'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed Societe Centrale
Prevoir's (the group's holding company) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlook on all ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prevoir's ratings reflect its strong capital adequacy, resilient earnings
capacity and the steady strategy pursued by its conservative management.
Offsetting factors include its limited business size, the current lack of
geographical diversification, and relatively high exposure to equities and real
estate investments. In particular, its limited size and lack of geographical
diversification leaves the group exposed to potential industry-wide changes in
the French insurance sector.
At end-2012, Prevoir Vie, the group's largest insurance company, had a
regulatory solvency ratio of 1.3x the minimum requirement, excluding unrealised
gains (5.5x including unrealised gains). Based on this and on the agency's own
risk-adjusted assessment, Fitch considers Prevoir group's capital adequacy to be
strong for its current rating level and expects it to remain so.
Societe Centrale Prevoir's IDR is one notch higher than it would be under
Fitch's standard notching methodology, reflecting both the lack of any financial
debt and the fact that the company directly holds significant financial assets
(including cash) in addition to its ownership of the two insurance operating
companies.
The company's relatively low overall risk profile reflects its focus on
individual risks and its limited exposure to longevity risk. Fitch views
positively that the majority of the group's premiums are recurrent, which helps
to generate stable cash flows.
Prevoir maintains a conservative financial profile in order to continue
self-financing growth with its own capital, although the proportion of
investments invested in 'risky' assets (namely, equities and real estate) is
relatively high. The group has almost no financial debt and no intention of
raising any in the foreseeable future.
Prevoir Vie (88% of gross written premiums (GWP)) distributes life and
protection insurance products. Prevoir Risques Divers (12% of GWP) distributes
protection and health insurance products. Societe Centrale Prevoir is a
privately-owned holding company; 70% of the capital is held by the descendants
of the founding family and 30% by current and former employees.
Prevoir's core business is to insure individuals and families against death,
disability and sickness. It has traditionally focused its franchise on
individuals from the middle-income bracket and distributes its products almost
exclusively in France through a dedicated network of 850 sales employees. Since
1996, Prevoir group has expanded its insurance operations abroad, although
premiums from international activities remain small (3%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a prolonged
period of poor financial performance leading to a depleted capital position.
Fitch would also view negatively any unexpected significant change in the
group's financial strategy and conservative management style, as well as any
material change in the dividend policy.
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term, given the limited scale
and geographical diversification of the group. However, over the longer term,
material growth in market share along with profitable financial performance and
solid capital adequacy could lead to an upgrade.