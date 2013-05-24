(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Asia-Pacific (APAC) structured
finance (SF) tranches remained largely stable in 2012, with over 95% of tranches
maintaining their ratings or being paid in full (PIF), compared with 89% in
2011.
As in previous years most downgrades (92.8%) were to Japanese transactions,
three quarters of which were CMBS. Ratings from two credit-linked notes
referencing a Japanese government bond were also downgraded following a similar
action on Japan's Local Currency Issuer Default Rating. All impairments
(downgrades to 'CCsf' or 'Csf') in 2012 came from the 'CCCsf' category and were
concentrated in Japanese CMBS which contributed to eight of the nine
impairments. The remaining impairment was a New Zealand non-conforming RMBS
tranche.
Downgrades outnumbered upgrades for the fifth consecutive year, the ratio being
2:1 in 2012. However, the number of downgrades declined sharply to 28 in 2012
from 66 in 2011 and from the peak of 143 in 2009. This reflects a stabilising
trend in the sector. Upgrades remain limited due to the fact that 52% of Fitch's
APAC SF rated tranches are rated 'AAAsf'.
The Outlook for APAC SF remains largely Stable. Negative Outlooks are limited to
three Japanese CMBS tranches and two New Zealand non-conforming RMBS tranches.
Distressed ratings ('CCCsf' or below), which are expected to contribute to
rating volatility, are isolated in Japanese CMBS and Australian and New Zealand
non-conforming RMBS.
The report, '2012 Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Transition and Default Study
and Outlook', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link
below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Transition
and Default Study & Outlook
here