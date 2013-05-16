(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Insurer Financial Strength ratings (IFS) PT Asuransi
Adira(AI) at 'AA (idn)' with Stable Outlook.
Key rating triggers
The ratings reflect the consistent profitability and operational AI
conservative investment risk profile relative to firms
Another insurance rated. Profitability supported by discipline
underwriting and claims management practices, stable investment returns and
good premium growth. Pre-tax return on assets and return on average
equity averaged about 16.3% and 37.6% respectively during the five years
last.
AI selecting and evaluating investment portfolio periodically. at the end
2012, more than 70% of its assets invested in cash and cash equivalents
while about 25.4% are in fixed income instruments with quality
healthy credit. AI in the corporate bond portfolio, 92% is in
nationally ranked 'AA' and 'AAA'. High-risk assets such as
stock portfolio is kept minimal, approximately 4.3% of the equity during the period
same.
As a subsidiary of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon Bank;
AA + (idn) '/ Rating Watch Positive) - sixth-largest bank in Indonesia
based assets at the end of 2012 - AI equipped with a distribution network
wide to support business operations and growth. Affiliate companies
accounted for approximately 68.3% of total premiums at the end of 2012. Fitch believes that the
insurance premium growth will remain healthy, tapping on the synergy between AI and
affiliates.
In the medium term, AI plans to further optimize the portfolio
business by reducing the concentration in motor vehicle insurance business
through the launch of insurance products other classes. Fitch considers that
Successful diversification, if managed carefully, could be
positive for the AI to reduce underwriting volatility. In addition, Fitch
estimate the company's focus on expanding retail business can benefit
for business growth.
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the AI will continue to adopt
prudent reinsurance management to reduce disaster risk and maintain
buffer sufficient capital to support business operations.
Sensitivity rating
A key trigger for the rise in the rankings, including the strengthening of the franchise
market and Successful diversification towards non-motor insurance business which translates
into a more optimal mix business while maintaining profitability
healthy operations. Key triggers downgrades include worsening
corporate finance fundamentals such as weakening underwriting margin (with
combined ratio higher than 100% consistently - the end of December 2012:
79.5%) and a sharp decline in the local statutory risk-based capitalization (RBC)
to below 200% consistent basis (end of December 2012: 234%).