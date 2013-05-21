(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The latest lease-accounting proposals from international
and US standard-setters, designed to aid transparency and consistency, may
encourage companies to shift to short-term leases or structure agreements as
service contracts, Fitch Ratings says. This could mean that fewer leases than
originally anticipated will be brought onto the balance sheet when the standard
is enforced in 2017.
Compromises in last Thursday's draft exposure include an exemption allowing
leases of 12 months or less to remain off balance sheet. The accounting
standards boards have attempted to limit artificial structuring of long-term
leases into short-term ones by specifying that the 12 months or less term must
include options to extend.
Nevertheless, companies may push for more short-term leases to avoid putting
them into the accounts, although incremental costs and subjectivity in
determining the lease term would have to be considered. Irrespective of the
lease term, we will continue to include longer-life leased assets in our debt
analysis. As we already treat off-balance-sheet leases largely as debt
obligations, we expect any impact on ratings to be minimal.
Arrangements assessed as "service contracts" can also remain off balance sheet.
The exposure draft establishes a strict test for deciding what gets treated as a
lease. Many service contracts may fail this test, meaning that the lease
standard will not apply to them. This should have minimal impact on our
analysis, as we do not normally treat service contracts as debt obligations. But
this would be more difficult to analyse if companies try to convert leases into
service contracts so they are kept off balance sheet.
Lessees may prefer not to have renewal options because they increase uncertainty
in determining the expected lease term. The use of a "significant economic
incentive" test rather than a probability test to determine whether a lease
would be renewed should reduce subjectivity. But we believe consistent
application could still be challenging because of the number of factors relating
to the contract, market, and the specific entity that would need to be
considered.
A potential shift to short-term leases would be credit negative for lessors. We
believe short-term leases generally reduce the predictability of cash flows for
a lessor and reduce the flexibility to align the duration of funding. The
proposal outlines a number of significant changes to the accounting rules used
by lessors, which we plan to address in a subsequent comment.
The global move to a single leasing model and additional disclosures should
enhance comparability, and would be positive for credit analysis. Extra
information about the leased assets can help analysts better understand the
economic substance of the arrangement. However, even though disclosure is
improved by presenting information on many long-term leases in one place, the
reporting requirements are not comprehensive.
Last week the International Accounting Standards Board and the US Financial
Accounting Standards Board published a revised exposure draft for lease
accounting. The draft will be open for public comment until 13 September. We
expect to provide additional comments on potential implications for rated
lessors and lessees during the next few weeks.