May 24

Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its 'Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 May 2013, as well as changes in April 2013, changes made since end-2012 and illustrative charts showing changes since end-2012 for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.

