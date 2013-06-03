(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Iller Bankasi A.S.
(Iller Bank) a Long-Term foreign currency Rating of 'BBB-', a Long-Term local
currency Rating of 'BBB', National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tur)' and a
Short-Term foreign currency Rating of 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term
ratings are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are aligned to those of the sovereign and reflect Iller Bank's
special status, unique funding model, strategic importance and hence potential
government support. Fitch uses its public-sector entities criteria and applies a
top-down approach in its analysis of Iller Bank.
Iller Bankasi A.S. (Iller Bank) was established in 1933 by a decree of the
founder of the Turkish Republic and a special law as an urban development
institution. Its goals were not restricted to financial services and include
provision of project development, engineering, technical and consultancy
services to municipalities. Shareholders of Iller Bank are all of the 81
provisional special administrations and 2,950 municipalities of Turkey.
National regulation establishes that Iller Bank receives monthly capital
injections at 2% of the tax incomes of municipalities distributed by the
Ministry of Finance. Thus, Fitch views the bank's credit strength linked with
the sovereign. Revision of this funding mechanism would lead the agency to
change its rating approach. Iller Bank's equity increases by about TRY700m
(USD387m) annually as a result of monthly capital injections. Thus, the bank has
exceptionally strong equity/assets ratio of about 80%.
Iller Bank is a non-deposit-taking bank and non-equity liabilities are
represented by long-term loans from international banks and international
financing institutions (IFIs). These are guaranteed by the Treasury. IFI funds
are on-lent to municipalities mirroring maturities and currencies, mitigating
liquidity, interest rate and currency risks faced by Iller Bank.
Iller Bank provides loans to local governments and municipal enterprises only.
The latter can borrow from Iller Bank upon provision of municipal guarantees.
Iller Bank can ensure timely collection of dues from the borrowers as a large
amount of tax revenue is distributed to all Turkish municipalities through Iller
Bank. Iller Bank has no non-performing loans and accrues negligible impairment
reserves.
Iller Bank has no profit-maximisation objective, but its unique operating model
ensures profitability. Iller Bank's funding costs are marginally above 0% per
annum reflecting the bank's reliance on zero-cost equity-based funding. Yet
Iller Bank provides interest-earning loans to its borrowers, whose tax revenues
pass through Iller Bank and can be withheld to service borrowers' debt.
Iller Bank has high levels of cash as a significant amount of municipal funds
regularly pass though the bank. Its average monthly liquidity exceeded TRY3bn in
2012. The bank plays an active role in the Turkish banking sector as a
facilitator of liquidity. It utilises short-term liquidity instruments such as
overnights strictly with state-owned Turkish banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of Iller Bank mirror those of the Turkish sovereign. A positive
rating action would result from an upgrade of Turkey. Conversely, any negative
rating action on Turkey or weakening of operating, strategic and financial links
of Iller Bank with the state would lead to a downgrade.
A credit analysis on Iller Bank will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.