(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has maintained TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1 and 2, FTA's notes on Rating Watch Negative as follows:

TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1 FTA:

Series C (ISIN: ES0377969029): 'BB+sf'; maintained on RWN

Series D (ISIN: ES0377969037): 'BB+sf'; maintained on RWN

TDA SA Nostra Empresas 2 FTA:

Series C (ISIN: ES0377957024): 'BB+sf', maintained on RWN

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings of the notes are credit linked to the ratings of Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN; 'BB+'/RWN/'B'), the originator and servicer, which holds the reserve fund. Most of the credit enhancement to the notes is provided by the reserve fund. The maintenance of the RWN on the notes reflects the RWN on BMN's ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings of the notes are sensitive to the resolution of the RWN on BMN's ratings. For example, a one-notch downgrade of BMN's ratings would result in a one-notch downgrade of the notes' ratings.