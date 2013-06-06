(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned STANLIB Extra Income Fund (EIF) a 'AA-(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating and a 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating. The fund is managed by STANLIB.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The 'AA-(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating is underpinned by the fund's high credit quality and rating distribution. Fitch has additionally made a qualitative adjustment to the National Fund Credit Rating implied by the fund's weighted-average rating factor (WARF) to reflect its view that the fund is moderately concentrated.

The 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating is driven by the combination of a low exposure to interest rate risk and relatively greater exposure to spread risk resulting from the fund's exposure to longer dated securities.

ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:

The fund's weighted average credit quality is high as indicated by the fund's WARF, which Fitch has calculated to be approximately in the middle of the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category range. The maturity dimension of the WARF calculation is primarily driven by Fitch's longer-term rating factors, as outlined in its rating criteria, which are applied to securities with a residual final maturity in excess of one year. The fund can invest in securities with an unlimited final maturity; in practice the longest maturity in the May 2013 portfolio was to a callable floating-rate note issued by a South African bank maturing in 2025. The fund invests in higher credit quality securities: as of May 2013 around 35% of the portfolio was invested in securities rated in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category and 44% in the 'A(zaf)' rating category (or equivalent), with the balance invested in 'AAA(zaf)' securities. The fund's internal investment guidelines prevent it from investing in securities rated below 'A-(zaf)'.

CONCENTRATION:

The fund is moderately concentrated with the top issuer exposure in excess of 15% and the top five issuer exposure in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its applicable rating criteria, where Fitch considers a fund moderately concentrated, it will take a case-by-case approach based on deterministic stresses and/or qualitative adjustments to the WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating. In this case, to take account of the fund's moderate concentration risk, Fitch has applied a one-notch penalty to the WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating, reflecting its views on the structural concentration of the South African market and applicable regulation which allows for high individual issuer concentrations. Nonetheless, the portfolio has a large number of issuers (34 as of May 2013) and the fund's otherwise moderate liquidity is improved by virtue of its 8% investment in the Standard Bank Institutional Money Market Fund (IMMF, NR). EIF's investment represents a small portion (less than 1%) of IMMF's total assets of ZAR20.6bn as of May 2013.

PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK:

The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk due to its majority holding in floating rate instruments, which typically reset quarterly. It is managed to a maximum weighted average duration (WAD, i.e. maturity based on next interest rate reset date) of two years, although in practice its WAD is typically around 90 days, reflecting the fact that it only invests in floating rate instruments which typically reset at 90 days. On the other hand, its sensitivity to spread risk is considerably greater due to its ability to invest in securities with an unlimited final maturity. Fitch estimates its weighted average life (i.e. weighted average term to final maturity date) as of May 2013 at around four and a half years. Fitch's calculation of the fund's Market Risk Factor (as outlined in its rating criteria), which incorporates both the fund's low sensitivity to interest rate risk and its considerably greater sensitivity to spread risk falls within the range consistent with a 'V1(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating. However, given its exposure to longer-dated securities, Fitch has chosen to assign a 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating.

FUND PROFILE:

The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA, specifically Notice 80 of 2012). The fund has a variable net asset value.

The fund is also Regulation 28 compliant, making it an eligible investment for South African pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer exposure at 25% whereas the maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is 30%. The fund invests primarily in floating-rate money market instruments and securities including negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes, deposits and bonds issued primarily by the major South African and foreign banks with local operations. It also holds some asset-backed commercial paper and credit-linked notes (CLNs), including basket CLNs. It has a limited exposure to corporate issuers.

As of end May 2013, the fund's total assets under management were approximately ZAR3.4bn.

THE ADVISOR:

Fitch considers STANLIB suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. STANLIB is owned by Liberty (NR) which was around 54% owned by the Standard Bank Group ('BBB'/Stable/'F3', National Short-term rating: 'F1+(zaf)') as of December 2012. STANLIB's Assets under Management (AUM) were around ZAR349bn as of end-December 2012, including ZAR111bn in money market funds and segregated cash mandates. The fund is run by two experienced managers of long standing with the company. STANLIB's wider fixed income investment team consists of 10 investment professionals with average experience of around 15 years. Fitch views positively the depth of analysis and frequency of review in STANLIB's credit process.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are considered to have very high underlying credit quality relative to other entities in the South African market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'.

Funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are expected to exhibit relative stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The National Fund Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different National Fund Rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate. The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the National Fund Credit Ratings in the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality, largely tied to its credit opinion on the South African banking industry, as reflected in its published Outlooks for both the sector and individual rated entities. A material increase in the fund's sensitivity to interest rate or spread risk could lead Fitch to lower the National Fund Volatility Rating. For instance, if the fund extended its WAD significantly or increased its exposure to funds with longer dated final maturities.

For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch also rates the Standard Bank Corporate Money Market Fund, rated 'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)', managed by STANLIB.