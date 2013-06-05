(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Pacnet Limited's (Pacnet) Long-Term Foreign-Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded the company's USD300m guaranteed senior secured bonds to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'. The Outlook is Stable. The telecoms network and IT infrastructure company has dual headquarters in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Key Rating Drivers

Fierce competition: The downgrade reflects the difficult conditions that Pacnet continues to face in its key markets and Fitch's expectation that funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will be greater than 4.0x for the next 18 months at least. The ratings also incorporate Pacnet's relatively small operational scale, the lack of a cash generative local telecoms business, weak financial position, and strong competition from better capitalised market participants.

Pacnet competes with large telecoms incumbents in its primary service offerings, such as managed data connectivity solutions. The scale of Pacnet's data centre operations is also smaller than rivals in its key markets.

Substantial execution risk: The downgrade is also driven by Fitch's expectation that EBITDA improvement will be slow in the next few quarters and the execution risk associated with the planned rollout of data centres in Singapore, China and Hong Kong. We expect capex to continue to exceed operating cash flow. Successful execution and rapid take-up of new capacity are critical to long-term viability. Negative free cash flow persists: Pacnet has had negative free cash flow since inception and we expect this to remain for at least the next two years due to investment in data centres. However, both maintenance capex and committed capex are low and therefore the company has some flexibility to manage its cash requirements should internal funds need to be retained, as the company has demonstrated in the past.

Restructuring showing results: The company's profitability has been boosted by the elimination of non-strategic services to small medium enterprises (SMEs), the termination of wholesale voice services and a streamlined cost structure. Pacnet's EBITDA adjusted for non-cash employee share option compensation rebounded 9% sequentially to USD24m in Q113. However, we believe that improvement in cash generation to a level consistent with an IDR of 'B+' - which will take at least 18 months - is subject to execution risks.

High Recovery Rating: The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the USD300m 2015 guaranteed notes reflects that recovery on these bonds should be at least 90% in the event of financial distress. Therefore, under our recovery rating methodology, the bonds are rated three notches higher than the IDR.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising over 5x and FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 2x, both on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 4x, and FFO fixed charge coverage rising above 2.5x both on a sustained basis