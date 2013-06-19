Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
June 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
In a new report, Fitch Ratings answers the questions it is most often asked regarding Telefonica (BBB+/Stable). Fitch has received numerous questions from investors, particularly within the past year, as Telefonica's financial metrics evolve with deeper austerity cuts in its domestic Spanish market.
The report is one of a series that Fitch will run regarding large issuers in the European Telecoms sector. Fitch hopes to guide investors on the most frequently asked questions affecting ratings for the largest issuing entities
The report answers the following questions:
1. How important is domestic market weakness?
2. How is Telefonica's rating linked to sovereign pressures?
3. Does portfolio diversification support the rating?
4. How does leverage rank against peers?
5. Will further disposals help the rating?
The report, 'Telefonica: What Investors Want to Know, Frequently Asked Questions' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Telefonica: What Investors Want To Know
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.